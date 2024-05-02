Iran sanctions US, UK officials, entities over Gaza conflict

Iran has taken a step forward in its aversion to Israel’s war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, by announcing on Thursday sanctions on several American and British individuals and entities for supporting Israel.

The Islamic republic, which is the regional arch-foe of Israel, unveiled the punitive measures in a statement from its foreign ministry.

It said the sanctions targeted seven Americans, including General Bryan P. Fenton, commander of the US special operations command, and Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, a former commander of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

British officials and entities targeted include Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps, commander of the British army strategic command James Hockenhull and the UK Royal Navy in the Red Sea.

Iran also announced penalties against US firms Lockheed Martin and Chevron and British counterparts Elbit Systems, Parker Meggitt and Rafael UK.

According to Iran’s foreign ministry, the sanctions include “blocking of accounts and transactions in the Iranian financial and banking systems, blocking of assets within the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the Iranian territory”.

It will be recalled that the war in the Gaza Strip erupted after the October 7 attack by Palestinian militants on Israel which reportedly killed 1,170 people, mostly civilians.

Though Iran backs Hamas, has denied any direct involvement in the attack.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas has since killed at least 34,568 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

