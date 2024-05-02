IPOB declares May 30 sit-at-home in South-East to honour civil war heroes

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has declared May 30 as a sit-at-home day across the South-East to mark heroes who died during the Nigeria/Biafra civil war of 1967 to 1970.

The declaration which was made by IPOB’s Directorate of State (DOS), on Thursday, said on the day, all schools, government offices, private offices, banks, transport unions, market unions and private individuals will shut down all operations in honour of the “fallen heroes and heroines.”

In a post on its X handle, the DOS called on Biafrans all over the world to remember to mark the day with rallies wherever they are.

“On May 30th, 2024, Biafrans all over the world will observe this solemn day with rallies in cities and capitals round the globe.

“In the Homeland of Biafra, we shall honour our Heroes and Heroines by observing a Total Lockdown of Biafraland.

“Every Biafran is encouraged therefore, to change their social media profile picture with our Remembrance DAY Poster,” the post said.

Meanwhile, the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Thursday, also emphasized on the proposed sit-at-home declared by the DOS.

The statement by Powerful reiterated that the day has been earmarked to honour Biafrans who laid down their lives for the liberation of the Igbos.

“We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the indomitable and charismatic leader Mazi Nnamdi OkwuChukwu Kanu, declare Thursday, May 30, 2024, a sit-at-home day in Biafra Land for all Biafrans, friends of Biafra, lovers of freedom, and all residents in Biafra Land,” the statement said

“We celebrate 30th of May as our heroes and heroines day when we remember the men and women who died that we may live, before, during, and after the Nigeria genocidal war against Biafrans between 1967 and 1970 and beyond and even until now.

“Annually, 30th of May is a solemn memorial day for Biafrans. To honor our heroes and heroines. Biafrans are asked to observe this one day sit-at-home in reverence to the spirits of our departed heroes who fought for us to be alive today.

“Every Biafran in Biafra territory is expected to sit-at-home on this day and reflect on the danger of the forced unity called Nigeria that has taken millions of lives of Biafrans.

“Other Biafrans outside Biafra territory are also encouraged to honor our heroes by observing the sit-at-home if possible or by limiting their activities on this day.

“To that effect, IPOB directs all schools, government offices, private offices, banks, transport unions, market unions and private individuals to shut down all operations in honor of our heroes and heroines on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

“Exceptions to these directives are institutions and individuals on special duties such as Nurses, Doctors, ambulance services, hospitals, and medical workers who are allowed to operate on that day.

“We call on Christians and traditional worshipers to use this day to pray to Chukwu Okike Abiama for the fallen heroes and also pray for Biafra Independence from this murderous contraption called Nigeria.

“Heroes Remembrance Day is a call to duty for Biafrans to remember and honour our fallen heroes who were brutally murdered between 1967 to 1970 during the genocidal war against Ndigbo before and beyond.

“Biafrans living in the Northern and Western part of the zoo called Nigeria will join and stay indoors for this commemoration and remembrance of our heroes and heroines who died so that we may live.”

