‘Stop defrauding our people. Provide light or leave South-East’, IPOB tells EEDC

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has condemned the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) over the epileptic power supply and high electricity billing on consumers in the South-East.

The Biafra agitators who spoke in a statement on Saturday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that the high billing, especially in rural communities has become worrisome and, therefore, the call of the group for the company to leave the zone.

Powerful said the group has noted with grave concern how the EEDC has been defrauding the people without giving them prepaid metres and in most cases, the power supply the company gives was unstable.

“EEDC is defrauding her consumers with exorbitant electricity bills without supplying the power,” the IPOB statement said.

“The company has refused to give her consumers prepaid electricity meters, but keeps giving illegal estimated bills.

“In many communities in the South-East, EEDC gives community bills running into hundreds of thousands of naira. Whether the light was provided or not, any village that didn’t pay the illegal estimated bills will have the irregular light supply disconnected.

“Communities buy their own power transformers and electricity cables at the same time, pay corrupt EEDC company to link power to the community. Afterwards, EEDC will bill the same village for the same power supply.

“EEDC dismantled some community’s faulty transformers for repairs and maintenance, but fails to return it for years, some 10 years and some five years, till date those transformers were not restored nor seen.

“How can our people be paying for lights they did not consume? How wicked is EEDC and its management?

“IPOB calls on EEDC to stop defrauding our people or exit the Southeast region or provide lights to the citizens,” the group warned.

