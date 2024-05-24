Tribunal upholds Uzodinma’s election in Imo

The Imo State governorship election petition tribunal on Friday upheld Governor Hope Uzodinma’s victory in last year election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election ahead of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) candidate, Samuel Anyanwu and Nathan Achonu of the Labour Party.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, Achonu approached the tribunal to nullify the election over alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

READ ALSO: Uzodinma sworn in for second term in Imo

However, a three-member panel of the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebey, dismissed the LP candidate’s petition for lack of merit.

The panel held that the election complied with the Electoral Act and declared Uzodinma as duly elected governor of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now