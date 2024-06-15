Osimhen lashes out on Finidi for questioning his commitment

Victor Osimhen has criticized former Super Eagles head coach Finidi George for questioning his commitment to the national team.

Osimhen withdrew from Nigeria’s squad for the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin due to an injury.

Finidi suggested that the former Lille striker could have managed to play in both matches despite his injury.

The Super Eagles drew 1-1 with Bafana Bafana at home and suffered a 2-1 defeat away to the Cheetahs.

“I asked Finidi George to allow me stay with the players in the camp, but Finidi asked me not to bother that I should stay with my family,” he reacted on Instagram.

“Now after two bad games, everybody is now blaming me.

“I know how many injuries I’ve played with for Nigeria and I played my heart out but after two bad games, everybody is attacking me.”

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Finidi resigned from his position as Super Eagles head coach.

