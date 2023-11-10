It happened in Imo, so it’s regrettable, Uzodimma speaks on attack on Ajaero

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has expressed regret over the attack on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The governor, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday night, however said that he had no reason to have supported the attack on Ajaero, during a protest in the state.

Uzodimma said: “I think Joe Ajaero is pursuing his interest. He has said times without number that he is a member of the Labour Party. He has a candidate in the election of Imo State, so he is driving whatever programme will give an advantage to the Labour Party in Imo State.

“If you follow with interest the history of the Labour Congress from 1999 till date, never in the history of any government has the Labour Congress or Labour union, shown the level of hostility they have shown to this administration.

“Assuming anybody has gone to Joe Ajaero to report that there was anything the Imo State government has not done right, I think the first thing he should do is to try to find out from the state government.

“As I speak to you, we have not met, we have never discussed, he has never presented anything to me. I am not a member of the Labour Union. I have no reason to encourage or support an assault on Joe Ajaero, who is the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress.”

When asked if he could directly apologise to the NLC President over the assault, Uzodimma said: “Ordinarily, whether or Joe Ajaero is the Labour President, if such a thing happens to any human being, I must apologise because it’s in my state.

“Whatever has happened to Joe Ajaero in my state, which I am not aware of, can never be aware of, that led to him being assaulted, of course, must be regretted by both my government and my person.”

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Ajaero was arrested by the Police on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the State Secretariat of the NLC.

Although the Police in a statement noted that they took Ajaero into protective custody following attacks by a mob, the NLC refuted the claims noting that Ajaero was arrested and brutalised.

