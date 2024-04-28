Stop blaming Ortom for your failures, Benue group tells Governor Alia

An advocacy group in Benue State under the auspices of Tiv Youth Patriotic Front (TYPF), has called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to sit up and work instead of constantly blaming his predecessor, Samuel Ortom, for his perceived failures and inadequacies in handling affairs of the state.

The advocacy group, in a statement on Saturday, said Alia was deflecting from his inability to provide leadership by resorting to blaming Ortom and other past leaders for his failure.

Alia had on Friday, while interacting with journalists in Makurdi, warned his predecessors and prominent Benue leaders to shut up and not to interfere in his government if they have nothing to offer.

“I can’t allow anyone whether a former governor or Civil Servant. If you are a former governor and you have nothing to contribute to Benue, shut up. You had your term, you went through it, allow the administration to work.

“Our people can not settle for less. They knew who they were voting into power. They knew I am a man of peace and I will do my best to ensure that peace prevails in the state because I know what peace can do for all of us.

“This is why I cannot accept a situation where anyone, irrespective of who he or she is, would create unnecessary trouble in the state.

READ ALSO:Gov Alia orders demolition of properties harbouring kidnappers, fraudsters in Benue

“Even if you are a former governor of Benue State, if you don’t have anything positive to contribute to Benue, shut up, because you did your part during your terms and it is over so you must give peace a chance and allow this administration to fully establish and carry out what we promised the people.

“If you are in the state, know exactly what you are saying. Criticisms both on me and my administration are very much welcome but check and verify your facts before putting them out to the public bearing in mind that words have consequences.”

But while responding to the governor, the TYPF, in a statement issued by its President, Comrade Yoosu Daniel, condemned him for allegedly running the ‘state like a parish house and turning around to blame his predecessors for his failures.’

“How could Governor Alia who has frozen the state’s accounts thereby paralyzing day to day running of government accuse his predecessors of interfering in his government?”, the group queried.

“The Governor has been solely responsible for the actions and inaction of his government, thereby creating a rift between him and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“How then does he find it convenient to accuse his predecessors of interference?

“The Tiv Youth Patriotic Front hereby advices Governor Alia to get down to the work he was voted for and stop blaming Samuel Ortom and other leaders for his failures,” the group stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now