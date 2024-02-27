Former Benue Gov, Ortom, welcomes probe, emphasizes transparency

Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Tuesday, responded positively to the inauguration of two judicial commissions by his successor, Hyacinth Alia, tasked with investigating the activities of the previous administration.

Governor Alia had established two judicial commissions to probe the activities of Ortom’s administration (2015-2023).

Through his media aide Terver Akase, Ortom welcomed the inauguration and expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation, provided it adheres to legal principles.

Ortom’s statement highlighted his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance.

It reads, “He emphasizes his readiness to provide any information or clarification, as may be required.

“Chief Ortom urges his former appointees to equally make themselves available whenever called upon to provide clarifications,” the statement read in parts.

While Ortom’s statement welcomes the probe panels, it also implicitly conveys a cautious stance by emphasizing adherence to legal frameworks during the investigation.

This could potentially foreshadow legal challenges if concerns regarding the legitimacy or conduct of the investigations arise.

