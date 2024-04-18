Melaye, Ortom clash at PDP meeting over ex-governor’s support for Tinubu (Video)

Dino Melaye, the Kogi State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Novenber 2023 governorship election in the state, on Thursday clashed with former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, at the PDP North Central Zone leadership meeting.

In a post on his X handle on Thursday, Melaye stated that the confrontation stemmed from Ortom’s declaration of support for President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 election.

Melaye wrote: “Why will Ortom attend a PDP meeting after declaring support for Tinubu in 2027. Hence, my altercation with him at the PDP North Central Zone leadership meeting.”

He also retweeted the video from the altercation posted by an X user, #iamhistory_, who stated that Melaye embarrassed Ortom at the meeting.

The caption read: “Senator Dino Melaye embarrassed former Governor Ortom of Benue State today.

READ ALSO:PDP G-60 lawmakers insist Damagum steps down, refuse to endorse replacement

“Melaye said he was shocked that Governor Ortom could feel comfortable sitting in a PDP meeting, walking in majestically after his anti-party activities.

“Dino said he is shameless and should be disciplined. Both of them shouted at each other. Ortom was shocked and lost. In the end, he spoke without replying Melaye.”

It would be recalled that in January, Ortom spoke about plans by former governors of the PDP known as G5 to support Tinubu for a second term in 2027.

