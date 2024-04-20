Ortom labels Melaye a ‘liability’ to PDP

In a scathing rebuke directed at former senator Dino Melaye, former Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has branded him a ‘liability’ to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom’s remarks add fuel to the ongoing internal strife within the opposition party, shedding light on the divisions and tensions simmering beneath the surface.

Ortom launched this attack through a statement issued by his media aide, Terver Akase, following the verbal attack by Melaye on the former governor during the North Central Zonal meeting held in Abuja on Thursday.

Melaye had berated the former governor for his statement in Port Harcourt supporting the government of President Tinubu and accused him (Ortom) of anti-party activities during the 2023 general election.

Responding to Melaye’s verbal and social media attack, Ortom, in a statement titled, “Melaye: ‘A leopard won’t change its spots, time to graduate from thuggery’ described the senator as a ‘liability not only to PDP, but also to the good people of Kogi State.

“This is why the people rejected his bid to be their governor. In the last election, Dino could not even vote for himself. His rants and comedy often end up on social media. He makes no contributions to the party and instead drags its image to infamy with his acts of ignominy.”

Ortom’s comments underscore the growing discontent within the PDP ranks, with factions vying for control and influence ahead of upcoming elections.

Ortom’s characterization of Melaye as a liability to the party is likely to exacerbate existing rifts within the PDP, as supporters of both figures are left to navigate the fallout from the governor’s remarks. Melaye, a vocal and controversial figure in Nigerian politics, has yet to respond publicly to Ortom’s criticism.

The former governor’s statement may also signal broader tensions within the PDP as it seeks to consolidate its position as the main opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). With internal discord threatening to undermine party unity, leaders like Ortom face the challenge of balancing personal ambitions with the need for party cohesion.

