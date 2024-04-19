APC condemns suspension of Zamfara community guard commandant

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara has condemned the suspension of the Commandant of the state Community Protection Guard (CPG), Col. Rabi’u Yandoto (retd), by the state government.

Governor Dauda Lawal had in February launched the security outfit as part of measures to tackle the lingering insecurity in the state.

The state government, however, suspended Yandoto on Wednesday, but gave no reason for the action.

The suspension came not long after the commandant featured in a radio programme where he accused the state government of not paying the salary of the CPG personnel for months.

He also decried the failure of the government to provide logistics needed for operations against bandits and other criminals in the state.

The governor on Thursday replaced Yandoto with a retired Major as acting Commandant of the CPG.

In a statement issued in Gusau on Friday, the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Yusuf Idris, described Yandoto’s suspension as unfortunate.

He said: “We recall that during the recruitment of the CPG personnel, the APC advised the Zamfara government to avoid any political interest while moving to address the security situation.

“We also advised the government to accept contribution of well-meaning citizens of the state irrespective of political affiliations.”

The APC also condemned the disciplinary action taken by the State House of Assembly against some lawmakers who voiced out their frustration over the rising insecurity in their respective constituencies.

“We urge the state government to concentrate on meeting its campaign promises, especially in the security sector.

“As a progressive party, we will continue to lend our support to any move that will bring lasting peace in our state and the nation at large,” the spokesman added.

