Politics
How ex-gov Kwankwaso betrayed my trust – NNPP founder
The founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, on Friday, described the move by the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and his movement to hijack the party structure as a betrayal of trust.
Aniebonam, who spoke at a news conference in Lagos, said he gave Kwankwaso the platform to achieve his political ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president on a platter of gold.
The founder said he singlehandedly registered and nurtured the NNPP from 2002 till 2022 when Kwankwaso and his team approached him to fly the flag of the party in the 2023 presidential election.
The NNPP has been rocked by crises since last year when the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) expelled Kwankwaso and others for alleged anti-party activities and other acts of misconduct.
He said: “Buba Galadima led the delegation, including Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and Prof. Sam Angai to my country home in Anambra to plead for us to accept Kwankwaso in NNPP.
“After the talks, I placed a call to Kwankwaso and after asking him questions about his intentions for Nigeria, I offered him the platform of NNPP as its sole candidate.
“I believed that Kwankwaso was not aware of the internal crisis in the party until he came out openly on live television, displaying a new logo and flag for the NNPP and mutilating its constitution.
“It is disturbing and if I continue to keep quiet, it will not be in the interest of the soul of the party as the founder and at some point, its board chairman.
“The party’s constitution says the founder is a life member of the board and even when I’m alive, my brother and good friend, Kwankwaso, for whatever reasons, is destroying the party I built from 2002 to 2022 when he joined us to contest the 2023 presidency.
“I funded the party for 22 years and Kwankwaso wants to hijack it even when he is not a member of the board of trustees or the leader of the party.”
Aniebonam said he founded NNPP after he founded the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) and NAGAFF, therefore, is the parent body of the NNPP.
He recalled that Kwankwaso and others were expelled from the party for anti-party activities but as a life member of the board with inherent powers, he would grant him pardon if he purged himself of what he was doing.
“The kangaroo convention even when there was a court order stopping it, is null and void because a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday ruled that the NNPP issue is an internal crisis.
“This means that the issues can only be settled using the constitution. However, we are ready to pursue the interpretation of the constitution up to the Supreme Court,” he added.
