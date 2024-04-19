El-Rufai cursed me for cautioning him against taking loans —Shehu Sani

A former Senator representing Kaduna North Central Senatorial Zone, Shehu Sani has revealed how former Governor Nasir El-Rufai cursed and insulted him for cautioning him against plunging the state into undue indebtedness.

The former lawmaker thanked God for revealing the truth between himself and El-Rufai on the $350 World Bank loan.

He revealed that El-Rufai insulted and cursed him publicly.

Sani, who said this while addressing newsmen, explained that he did all he could to stop the immediate past governor from placing the state under undue indebtedness.

He said: “What more would I tell them? I have said all I needed to say. While in office I warned the Kaduna State government against taking loans and even blocked access to such loans.

“Former Governor Nasiru El-Rufai fought me on this, insulted me because of this and even cursed me. I told him then that time will reveal who truly loves the people of Kaduna between myself and him.

“Today he is no longer in power and those he put in place are now condemning his funds’ misappropriation, as well as the loans they secured.”

It would be recalled that Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani had complained of his inability to pay workers’ salaries due to the debt burden of $350 million, second only to Lagos State in Nigeria, left behind by his predecessor, El-Rufai.

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has since initiated a probe into the funds.

Sani, however, called for an independent probe of the former administration.

