Politics
Tinubu writes Senate for three more ministers, nominates Balarabe to replace El’Rufai
President Bola Tinubu has nominated Abbas Balarabe for a ministerial post to replace former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.
Tinubu’s choice was made known in a letter to the Senate which was read on Tuesday by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Tuesday when he read a letter from.
Others also nominated included Dr Jamila Ibrahaim and Ayodele Olawande.
President Tinubu had on September 17 nominated Ibrahim as Minister of Youth and Olawande as Minister of State for Youth respectively.
The Kaduna State slot became vacant following the rejection of El-Rufai by the Senate in August.
Abbas was appointed as Secretary to the Kaduna State Government by El-Rufai in 2015 and was retained by Governor Uba Sani this year.
The latest appointments will bring the number of ministers in the Federal Executive Council to 48.
President Tinubu inaugurated 45 ministers at a ceremony held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on August 21.
