Aiyedatiwa: Ondo Assembly orders CJ to set up probe panel on deputy governor

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday on Tuesday directed the state’s chief judge to set up a seven-member panel of inquiry to probe the allegations of gross misconduct and others against the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, who gave the directive at the plenary in Akure, lamented that the Aiyedatiwa had failed to respond to the impeachment notice served on him on September 25.

The speaker had on that day told journalists in Akure that the parliament served the embattled deputy governor with the impeachment notice through a substituted means.

Aiyedatiwa, however, dismissed the claim in a statement issued a few hours later.

At Tuesday’s plenary, Oladiji said the notice was received on Aiyedatiwa’s behalf by his Chief Protocol Officer.

He stressed that the House resolution that the deputy governor should be duly served the notice of the allegations was in line with Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution.

The speaker said: “Concerted efforts were made to serve the Notice on the deputy governor, who for some time was not available for the service, prompting the House to approach the court for a substituted service on the deputy governor.

“On 25th of September, a substituted service of the notice of allegations was made on the deputy governor duly signed by more than one-third Honourable Members of the House as required by the Constitution in Section 188 Sub-section 2.

“Distinguished colleagues, Section 188 of the Constitution states further that the deputy governor has seven days within which to reply to the allegations levelled against him.

“The Constitution states further that within seven days of the passing of a motion under the foregoing provisions of this section, the Chief Judge of the state shall at the request of the Speaker of the House of Assembly appoint a panel of seven persons.

“Distinguished colleagues, I, therefore, wish to seek your opinion to direct the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Hon. Justice Olusegun Odusola, to in line with this section of the Constitution, set up a seven-man panel to investigate the deputy governor on the allegations leveled against him,” he said.

At least 23 out of 26 lawmakers present at the plenary approved the move through voice votes.

