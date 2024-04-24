Ondo 2024: APC chieftain says Aiyedatiwa’ll lose if primary election results stand

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bamidele Oloyeloogun, has expressed his deep concerns with the party’s recently concluded governorship primary election in Ondo State.

He stated that the party will lose the forthcoming state governorship election if the primary was not cancelled.

Oloyeloogun, who stated this at a press conference in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday, described the conduct of the primary as a fraud against the party and its members in the state.

The state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was declared the winner of the Saturday election, and hence, the standard bearer of the party in the forthcoming November 16 governorship election.

Aiyedatiwa polled 48,569 votes in the election, to defeat other 15 aspirants.

The Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee and Governor of Kogi, Usman Ododo declared Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the primary on Monday.

Oloyeloogun said: “As a leader in APC in Ondo State, l want to warn that if the purported April 20 primary is not cancelled, APC will lose the Nov. 16 governorship election.

“It is on record, including that of the Independent National Electoral Commission, that there was no ward out of the 203 wards in the state that election was held, they just manufactured figures.

APC guber primary: Party members beat Ondo commissioner for allegedly hiding result sheets

“The evidence is that, today our members are not jubilating because the process that led to the announcement and declaration of the winner was a fraud perpetrated against them.

“Today in Ondo State, APC members have their placard in their heart and they will display it during the Nov. 16 governorship election no matter the level of intimidation.

“As someone who had contested election four times and won, I know the implications of the charade called primary on Saturday.

“Those who came to Ondo State to perpetrate this evil called primary against our members should be held accountable when the chips are down and the seed germinates in November.”

