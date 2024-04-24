Rivers Attorney-General resigns again after rejecting redeployment to Gov Fubara’s office

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Rivers State, Prof. Zacchaeus Adango, has rejected his redeployment from the Ministry of Justice to Special Duties (Governor’s Office).

Adango, who also resigned his appointment, vowed that he would never serve in the administration of Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Governor Fubara,, had through a circular signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, announced the redeployment of Adango from the Ministry of Justice to Special Duties, but Agango, on Wednesday, rejected the governor’s resufflement and resigned his appointment.

It will be recalled that Adango, had earlier in the wake of the political war between Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, resigned his position, but later was restored to his position following the intervention of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Sources in the state said Adango had not been in the good book of Governor Fabura since his return to the cabinet because of his continuous loyalty to Wike.

Adango in his resignation he captioned, ‘Cabinet Reshufflement: Notice of Rejection of Deployment and Resignation from the Rivers State, Executive Council’, noted that he was not consulted before his deployment.

It read: “My attention has been drawn to your letter dated 23rd April, 2024 and widely circulated on social media whereby I was “deployed to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office).

“Further to the referenced letter, I hereby give you notice of my rejection of the said deployment and resignation from the Rivers State Executive Council with effect from 24th day of April, 2024.

“I wish to state for the record, that I am no longer willing to continue to serve in the administration of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, in any capacity whatsoever.

“It is important to mention that the Governor of Rivers State had in the past couple of weeks willfully interfered with the performance of my duties as the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State by directing me not to defend, oppose, or appear in suits instituted against the Honourable Attorney-General and the Government of Rivers State by persons admittedly hired and sponsored by the Government of Rivers State.

“That having served the Government and good people of Rivers State dutifully as member of the Rivers State Executive Council for the past five (5) years, it has become imperative for me to quit the administration in order to preserve my reputation.”

