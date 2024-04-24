ZAMFARA: Passengers fight, overpower bandits, seize weapons

In a daring act of self-defense, passengers traveling on the Talata Mafara-Gusau highway in Zamfara State, Nigeria, thwarted a kidnapping attempt on April 23rd, 2024.

The group, which reportedly included a family preparing for a wedding, were ambushed by two armed bandits.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to PRNigeria, the bandits targeted the vehicle carrying the bride-to-be and her family. However, in a surprising turn of events, the passengers fought back.

Narrating how the events unfolded, the eyewitness said: “A few kilometres away from the Fangal Tama checkpoint, the travellers heard gunshots echoing all around.

‘’To their shock, they encountered two well-armed bandits on motorcycles, blocking the road and halting vehicles.

“The bandits immediately ordered the young woman (the bride-to-be), her father, mother, and two other relatives to exit their car.

‘’With guns pointed at them, the terrified family members were coerced to follow the bandits into the nearby forest.

“Realising the grave danger they faced in forced abduction, the passengers decided to act swiftly. They rallied together and launched an attack on one of the two bandits.

‘’In a fierce struggle, they managed to overpower him, resulting in his instant death. The other bandit, however, escaped, leaving behind his firearm.

“The courageous group retrieved the two guns and emerged from the forest. They promptly handed the weapons over to the military at a nearby checkpoint.’’

This incident highlights the growing insecurity in Nigeria’s northwest region, particularly Zamfara state, which has been plagued by banditry and kidnapping for several years. While the passengers’ courage is commendable, it also raises concerns about the lack of adequate security on major highways.

One passenger reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack during the ordeal, underscoring the emotional and physical toll these attacks take on victims.

Authorities have yet to comment on the incident, but it is likely to spark renewed discussions about security measures in the region. The recovered AK-47s could provide valuable leads in the investigation.

