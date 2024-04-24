Police arrest two suspects over trader’s murder in Niger

Police operatives in Niger have arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of a trader in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, told journalists on Wednesday in Minna that hoodlums killed the trader at about 10 p.m. on April 18.

He said investigation was ongoing to unravel the fact behind the incident to ensure diligent prosecution of the case.

Abiodun also confirmed that a commercial motorcyclist had been killed in Minna and assured that the assailants would be brought to book.

