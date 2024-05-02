Police arrests suspected mastermind of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Police operatives have arrested the suspected mastermind of the March 2022 Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Ibrahim Abdullahi aka Mandi.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this at a press briefing in Kaduna State.

Suspected bandits had on that fateful day detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the train and forced it to derail somewhere near Kaduna.

At least eight persons died in the incident while over 30 were injured and the criminals abducted several others.

The hostages were later released after their families paid ransom to the bandits.

At the briefing, Adejobi said 48 AK-47 rifles were recovered from the suspect.

He added that investigations are ongoing to identify the sponsor and supplier of the weapons to the bandits.

