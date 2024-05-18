Police arrests 3 suspected armed robbers in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have arrested three suspected armed robbers in the state.

The operatives also recovered firearms and other items from the suspects.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Saturday the suspects were arrested in the Enugu metropolis and the Oji-River axis of the state.

He said detectives serving in Awkunanaw Police Division on May 7 arrested a 31-year-old suspect, while his cohorts escaped.

He added that one locally fabricated Beretta-like pistol was recovered from the suspect.

Ndukwe said: “The suspect’s arrest followed the receipt of a report from a tricyclist who alleged that a gang of armed robbers, on May 6, diverted and robbed him of his cash, phone, and other belongings while conveying them to Garriki in Awkunanaw, Enugu.

“Upon leading the detectives to the scene of the incident, the suspect sighted them and attempted to escape before he was caught, and the firearm recovered from him.

“The victim was able to identify the suspect as one of the same armed gang members that robbed him the previous night.

“Also, operatives serving in Oji-River Police Division and working with members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group on May 3 arrested two suspects for alleged robbery.

“The suspects allegedly used toy guns to snatch the recovered car from a suspect, robbed him of his cash, handset, and belongings, at Amaetiti-Akwu in Achi community of Oji-River LGA, on May 3, at about 5:05 a.m.

“But they could not escape as the operatives gave them a hot chase and apprehended them after the car skidded off the road into the bush.

“The operatives recovered two imitation revolver pistols, a snatched Honda car, a syringe containing liquid substance suspected to be acid, and other items from the suspects.”

