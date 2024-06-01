Police recovers gun, ammunition from fleeing robbery suspects in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have recovered a gun and ammunition from fleeing armed robbery suspects in the state’s metropolis.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Saturday men from the Awkunanaw Police Division recovered the gun on May 29.

He said the operatives responded to a distress call of a robbery in a compound at Awkunanaw at 10.00 p.m., and foiled the attack.

According to him, a locally fabricated double barrel gun with two live cartridges dropped by one of the fleeing robbers was recovered by the operatives.

The spokesman added that detectives from the Awkunanaw Police Division also arrested three suspects for theft of iron rails on May 30.

“Their arrests led to the recovery of yet-to-be-quantified pieces of iron rails vandalised at the pedestrian crossing bridge at Holy Ghost/Ogbete Market, Enugu,” Ndukwe said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now