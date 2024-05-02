Kano anti-graft agency arrests 3 govt officials for aiding foreigners to secure Nigerian citizenship

The Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Agency has arrested three senior officials of the state government for allegedly recommending illegal migrants to secure Nigerian citizenship.

The agency’s Chairman, Muhuyi Magaji, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Kano.

He alleged that the suspects collected bribe from the foreigners to write letters of recommendation to the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs with letter-headed papers.

He named the suspects as Kabiru Shehu of the Ministry of Information, Hassan Aminu from Office of the state Head of Service; and one Alhaji Musa Falgore, a retired staff of the information ministry.

Magaji said: “These are senior officials of Kano State government conniving to write fake letters recommending illegal aliens to secure Nigerian citizenship.

“We have arrested them. They are giving us useful information. We will keep interrogating them; and at the end, if found wanting, they will be prosecuted.

“We will not tolerate this kind of unpatriotic action from senior government officials.

“This government abhors corruption, and we will do everything possible to ensure that anybody found neck-deep in corruption is exposed.”

