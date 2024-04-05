Kano anti-graft agency boss, Magaji appeals suspension

The suspended Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Mr Muhuyi Magaji, on Friday, appealed against the decision.

A three-member panel of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) headed by Justice Danladi Umar on Thursday in Abuja, ordered Magaji’s suspension following allegations of misconduct preferred against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The CCB had on November 16, 2023, arraigned Magaji on a 10-count charge bordering on alleged conflict of interest and false declaration of assets, among others.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail by the tribunal.

Justice Umar, who delivered Thursday’s ruling, dismissed Magaji’s motion and held that the tribunal had the competence and jurisdiction to hear the case.

He directed the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, to appoint the most appropriate officer to take over as acting chairman of the commission pending the hearing and determination of the case.

READ ALSO: Kano anti-graft agency chairman, Magaji, suspended

Umar held that Magaji cannot continue to discharge the duties and responsibilities of his office while facing trial to avoid any interference with the case.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Magaji, through his counsel, Mr. Adeola Adedipe (SAN) approached the Court of Appeal to set it aside.

In a notice of appeal dated and filed April 5 by Adedipe, the lawyer gave five grounds why the appeal should be allowed and the appellate court set aside the CCT’s ruling.

He argued that the CCT erred in law when it denied his client a right to a fair trial, fair hearing, and right to be presumed innocent by directing him to step aside as the chairman of PCACC.

He described the ruling as “a miscarriage of justice.”

