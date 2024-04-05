Reps minority caucus rejects electricity tariff hike

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus has described the hike in electricity tariffs across the country by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as insensitive and unnecessary.

The commission on Wednesday announced an increase in electricity tariff for Band A customers in the country.

Customers in Band A enjoy an electricity supply for 20 hours per day.

The NERC Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, who announced the increase at a media briefing in Abuja, said customers would now pay ₦225 kilowatts per hour, up from the current ₦66 following the development.

Oseni said these customers represent 15 percent of the 12 million electricity customers in the country.

In a statement issued on Friday by the House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, the lawmakers warned such an abrupt hike would worsen economic hardships in the country.

READ ALSO: PRP knocks Nigerian govt over 300% electricity tariff hike, says it’s insensitive

The statement read: “Such a hike, which is over 200 percent above the rate of inflation, utterly disregards the plight of ordinary citizens, who are grappling with the adverse effects of the removal of oil subsidy.

“We note that in the immediate aftermath of the announcement of the tariff hike, NERC claimed that the hike affects only 12 percent of electricity consumers who enjoy a minimum of 20 hours of electricity a day.

“The truth has become stark that this is stark lie. The hike, from data put out by the DISCOS, affects all electricity consumers.”

The lawmakers urged President Bola Tinubu to prevail on NERC to rescind its decision and prioritise the welfare of the people.

“Citizens have the right to demand efficient service delivery and fair pricing mechanisms that align with their economic realities.

“In solidarity with the Nigerian people, we stand firm in our condemnation of this unjustifiable increase in electricity tariffs and call for immediate action to alleviate the burdens imposed on the populace,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now