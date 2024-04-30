Nnadozie crowned best goalkeeper in France after stellar campaign

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been crowned the best goalkeeper in the French women’s league, D1 Arkema.

The Paris FC star defeated Olympic Lyon’s Christiane Endler and Katarzyna Kiedrzynek of Paris St-Germain to the award.

It is the first time she will be winning the individual accolade, having also been nominated last season.

23-year-old Nnadozie enjoyed a stellar campaign for Paris FC in the league and Europe, enhancing her reputation this season with her penalty saving heroics.

Read Also: OLYMPICS: Oshoala, Nnadozie, Ajibade in S’Falcons squad for S’Africa tie

The Nigeria international saved seven penalties this season, the highest by any goalkeeper in Europe.

“Excited to have won the French D1 Arkema Goalkeeper of the Year. A big thanks to everyone who voted for me and also a Special appreciation to my coaches and teammates for all the support and encouragement, to amazing family and naija fans Una too much .GOD DID IT,” Nnadozie wrote.

Paris FC are third in the League with 42 points, eight points behind Paris Saint-Germain, their local rivals, and a further 11 points away from Lyon, the league leaders.

Nnadozie is the reigning best goalkeeper in Africa.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now