OLYMPICS: Oshoala, Nnadozie, Ajibade in S’Falcons squad for S’Africa tie

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has extended invitations to captain Rasheedat Ajibade, US-based Africa queen Asisat Oshoala and high-riding goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie among a group of 22 players for the two-legged Paris Olympics final qualifying fixture against South Africa next month.

Regulars like Ashleigh Plumptre, Toni Payne, Michelle Alozie, Ifeoma Onumonu and Uchenna Kanu were also included in the squad.

Notable absentees are Oluwatosin Demehin and Rofiat Imuran.

Both were part of the squad that defeated the Indomitable Lionesses in the previous round.

The Super Falcons are at home for the first leg scheduled for Friday, 5th April at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja before flying to Pretoria for the return at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, 9th April.

The winner over two legs will earn one of Africa’s two tickets to this year’s Women’s Olympic Football Tournament, with Zambia and Morocco to clash for the other ticket on the same dates.

FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Linda Jiwuaku (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Portland Thorns FC, USA); Chidinma Okeke (Mynavi Sendai Ladies, Japan)

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Forwards: Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Changchun FC, China); Ifeoma Onumonu (SLC Utah, USA); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Chiwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico)

