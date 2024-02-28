Nigeria’s Super Falcons face S’Africa in April for Olympic ticket

The qualifying series for the women’s football event of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is coming to an end, with Nigeria’s Super Falcons close to landing qualification.

The Falcons had failed to qualify for the competition since 2008, having been missing in action in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 editions.

They are however a tie away from determining their spot in Paris as they have the Banyana Banyana of South Africa to contend with.

South Africa defeated Tanzania 1-0 on Tuesday night, securing a 4-0 aggregate victory to advance to the final round of the qualification series.

For the Super Falcons, they advanced into the final qualifying round after overcoming Cameroon in the penultimate round.

After a goalless first leg in Douala, the Falcons won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Abuja courtesy of an Esther Okoronkwo’s goal.

The Falcons will take on their South African counterparts on 1 and 9 April, 2024, with the Nigerian women playing host in the first leg.

