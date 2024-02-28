Osimhen bags hat-trick as Napoli thrash Sassuolo 6-1

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored three goals to help Napoli come from one goal down ti win 6-1 at Sassuolo on Wednesday night.

Osimhen also bagged an assist as Napoli ended a run of four consecutive games without a win, having fallen to one defeat and secured three draws.

Uros Račić had opened scoring for the hosts in the 17th minute before Amir Rrahmani equalised on the hour mark for Napoli.

Osimhen then scored in the 31st minute to put his side in front before doubling the lead in the 41st minute and completing his hattrick two minutes into the second half.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia continues with the hammering as he added two more goals in the 51st and 75th minutes to seal the big win for the champions.

Osimhen has now scored in his last three games for the reigning Serie A champions, marking a great return from international duties.

So far this season, Osimhen has scored 10 Italian topflight goals in 15 games.

