Sports
Juventus beat Roma to close gap on Serie A leaders Inter
Juventus defeated Roma 1-0 at home on Saturday, pulling them within two points of Inter Milan, who are leaders of Serie A.
The win was courtesy of a goal from Adrien Rabiot in the second half of the encounter and it was enough to hand them all three points.
Rabiot calmly tapped home after latching onto a ball from Dusan Vlahovic inside the box, to seal the victory.
Just before the final whistle, Federico Chiesa received a deflected pass inside the box and thought he had extended Juve’s lead, but the play was ruled offside.
With 43 points from 18 games, Juve finish 2023 in second position in the Italian toplight behind Inter, who drew 1-1 at Genoa on Friday.
Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s Roma are in seventh.
Earlier in the day, third-place AC Milan defeated Sassuolo 1-0.
