Juventus beat Roma to close gap on Serie A leaders Inter

Juventus defeated Roma 1-0 at home on Saturday, pulling them within two points of Inter Milan, who are leaders of Serie A.

The win was courtesy of a goal from Adrien Rabiot in the second half of the encounter and it was enough to hand them all three points.

Rabiot calmly tapped home after latching onto a ball from Dusan Vlahovic inside the box, to seal the victory.

Read Also: Juventus kicked out of Europe by UEFA for breaching rules

Just before the final whistle, Federico Chiesa received a deflected pass inside the box and thought he had extended Juve’s lead, but the play was ruled offside.

With 43 points from 18 games, Juve finish 2023 in second position in the Italian toplight behind Inter, who drew 1-1 at Genoa on Friday.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s Roma are in seventh.

Earlier in the day, third-place AC Milan defeated Sassuolo 1-0.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now