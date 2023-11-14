Napoli sack Garcia, appoint Mazzarri as new boss

Victor Osimhen and Napoli teammates will be working with a new manager from Tuesday as the club has sacked head coach Rudi Garcia.

Garcia, 59, who replaced Luciano Spalletti in June, has only led the team in 16 games.

He has now been replaced by former manager Walter Mazzarri until the end of the season.

Garcia departs with the club 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Read Also: Saudi move would’ve changed my life, but I said no —Osimhen

62-year-old Mazzarri previously managed Napoli from 2009 to 2013.

The Italian delivered the club its first trophy in 20 years when Napoli won the 2012 Copa Italia by beating undefeated league champions Juventus in the final.

A year later, he led them to second in Serie A – the club’s highest league position in over two decades – and secured a Champions League place.

Napoli are currently fourth in table and were beaten by 17th-placed Empoli on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now