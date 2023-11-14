Sports
Eagles set to begin W’Cup journey as Lesotho arrive Uyo for qualifier
The race for the 2026 World Cup finals is set to begin for the Super Eagles as their first opponents in the qualifying series have arrived Uyo in Crossriver.
The Likuena of Lesotho on Tuesday arrived and settled down in Uyo ahead of the tie.
The players and their officials landed at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos on Monday evening before taking an hour flight to Uyo on Tuesday.
The Likuena are lodged at the Ibom icon hotel and golf resort and had their first training session this evening.
They will have a feel of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, the venue of the game, on Wednesday.
The opening fixture of the World Cup qualifying series will take place on Thursday at 5:00p.m.
Lesotho will host the Squirrels of Benin Republic in a matchday two fixture at the Moses Mahbida Stadium next week Tuesday.
The Super Eagles will take on Zimbabwe in Rwanda for their second game.
