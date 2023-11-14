Sports
Oshoala scores wondergoal as Barca begin UWCL defence with big win
Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala was on target for Barcelona Women as they began their Women’s Champions League title defence with a big win.
Oshoala netted the final goal in a one-sided 5-0 victory over Benfica Women in the matchday one fixture.
Captain Alexia Putellas got the hosts on their way in the 15th minute, before doubling the advantage on 39 minutes.
Aitana Bonmati grabbed her first of the night shortly before half-time, and then netted her second early after the break.
Oshoala then scored Barca’s fifth with her first touch just seconds after coming off the bench.
The Nigeria international rose acrobatically to meet a cross with a bicycle kick.
Elsewhere in Group A, Eintracht Frankfurt, who host Barcelona next time out in the competition on 22 November, beat Rosengard 2-1 in Sweden.
