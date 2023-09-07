NFF ‘very proud’ of Osimhen, Oshoala over Ballon d’Or nomination

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has hailed the duo of Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala for being nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards.

Osimhen, who led Napoli to their first Italian league win in 33 years with 26 goals in the Serie A last season, also contributed five goals as Napoli advanced to the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

With seven goals, he also scored the most goals so far in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series.

“We are indeed very proud of the nominations of our players, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala, for the Ballon d’Or,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said as quoted by CSN.

“It is the first time that players from the same country are nominated for both male and female categories, and this makes us proud.

“It also underscores the stellar careers that both players have at the moment, and we pray that God will continue to take them from glory to glory.

“These nominations will also, no doubt, encourage other Nigerian players everywhere to be pivotal for their Clubs and also for the national team anytime they are on the international road.”

Oshoala has been pivotal for Barcelona Feminine in the past two seasons, scoring many goals as well as providing several assists.

Oshoala scored a crucial goal for Nigeria against co-host nation Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Men’s Ballon d’Or nominees

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City, Croatia)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Andre Onana (Manchester United, Cameroon)

Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad, France)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, England)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)

Randal Kolo Muani (Paris St-Germain, France)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli, Georgia)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan, Italy)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, Argentina)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal, Norway)

Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona, Germany)

Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal, Morocco)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City, Argentina)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, France)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan, Argentina)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, Poland)

Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich, South Korea)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain, France)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Nigeria)

Full women’s list of nominees

Aitana Bonmati (Spain and Barcelona)

Millie Bright (England and Chelsea)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia and Real Madrid)

Olga Carmona (Spain and Real Madrid)

Rachel Daly (England and Aston Villa)

Debinha (Brazil and North Carolina Courage/Kansas City)

Kadidiatou Diani (France and Lyon)

Mary Earps (England and Manchester United)

Patricia Guijarro (Spain and Barcelona)

Yui Hasegawa (Japan and Manchester City)

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden and Paris St-Germain/Arsenal)

Sam Kerr (Australia and Chelsea)

Mapi Leon (Spain and Barcelona)

Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland and Arsenal)

Hinata Miyazawa (Japan and MyNavi Sendai/Manchester United)

Lena Oberdorf (Germany and Wolfsburg)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria and Barcelona)

Ewa Pajor (Poland and Wolfsburg)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain and Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (Germany and Wolsburg)

Hayley Raso (Australia and Man City/Real Madrid)

Alba Redondo (Spain and Levante)

Guro Reiten (Norway and Chelsea)

Wendie Renard (France and Lyon)

Fridolina Rolfo (Sweden and Barcelona)

Jill Roord (Netherlands and Wolfsburg/Manchester City)

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica and Manchester City)

Sophia Smith (United States and Portland Thorns)

Georgia Stanway (England and Bayern Munich)

Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands and Twente/Aston Villa)

