Sports
Falcons hold Cameroon’s Lionesses to away draw in Olympic qualifier
Nigeria women’s football team, Super Falcons played a goalless draw with Cameroon’s Lionesses in an Olympic qualifier on Friday.
The game was the first leg of the third round tie of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.
Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum made a return back to the team for the first time since the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.
Having failed to qualify for the Olympics since 2008, the Falcons are seeking a first Olympic qualification in 16 years.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Cameroon denied the Nigerian women the ticket for the London 2012 games after winning on penalty shootout in the final round of the qualifiers.
Oshoala leaves Barcelona, signs for US club Bay FC
But Friday’s game puts the Super Falcons in pole position.
The two teams will meet on Monday, 26 February at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja for the second leg of the tie.
Winner between the Falcons and Cameroon will face either South Africa or Tanzania in the final qualifying round.
The Banyana Banyana already recorded a 3-0 away win against Tanzania on Friday.
