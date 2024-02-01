Oshoala leaves Barcelona, signs for US club Bay FC

Reigning African women’s player of the year, Asisat Oshoala has left Barcelona ladies to join USA club Bay FC.

The 29-year-old, who was named African Women’s Footballer of the Year for a sixth time in December, has signed a deal until 2026.

The two-year deal is with the option of a third year with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club.

While with Barcelona, Oshoala won four league titles, the Champions League twice and eight domestic cups during her five-year stay.

Oshoala scored a total of 117 goals for Barcelona, and the tally makes her the club’s fourth-highest goalscorer in the professional era.

The Super Falcons forward had become the first African woman to score in the final of the European Champions League, as well as the first to win the title.

“Asisat is a proven goalscorer at the most elite levels of world football,” Bay FC general manager Lucy Rushton said.

“To have the opportunity to add a player of Asisat’s quality, experience and winning pedigree to our roster is an exciting and important day for the club and the NWSL.”

