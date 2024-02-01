Sports
Late drama as Man Utd overcome Wolves in seven-goal thriller
Manchester United sealed a thrilling 4-3 victory over Wolves in a Premier League encounter at the Molineux on Thursday night.
Both sides scored in the fifth and seventh minutes of added time to wrap up an incredible game.
Wolves thought they had salvaged a point from the game when Pedro Neto scored to make it 3-3 in the 95th minute, but Kobbie Mainoo netted a beautiful winner less than two minutes later.
Read Also: Oshoala leaves Barcelona, signs for US club Bay FC
Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Højlund had put the Red Devils 2-0 up in the first half having scored in the fifth and 22nd minutes respectively.
Wolves halved the deficit in the 71st minute through a Pablo Sarabia penalty before Scott McTominay restored the two-goal lead in the 75th minute and Max Kilman pulled one back again.
The added time equaliser and eventual winner capped a classic, which saw fans of both sides extremely excited at the different moments.
Earlier in the Premier League on Thursday, West Ham and Bournemouth played a 1-1 draw.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...