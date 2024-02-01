Late drama as Man Utd overcome Wolves in seven-goal thriller

Manchester United sealed a thrilling 4-3 victory over Wolves in a Premier League encounter at the Molineux on Thursday night.

Both sides scored in the fifth and seventh minutes of added time to wrap up an incredible game.

Wolves thought they had salvaged a point from the game when Pedro Neto scored to make it 3-3 in the 95th minute, but Kobbie Mainoo netted a beautiful winner less than two minutes later.

Read Also: Oshoala leaves Barcelona, signs for US club Bay FC

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Højlund had put the Red Devils 2-0 up in the first half having scored in the fifth and 22nd minutes respectively.

Wolves halved the deficit in the 71st minute through a Pablo Sarabia penalty before Scott McTominay restored the two-goal lead in the 75th minute and Max Kilman pulled one back again.

The added time equaliser and eventual winner capped a classic, which saw fans of both sides extremely excited at the different moments.

Earlier in the Premier League on Thursday, West Ham and Bournemouth played a 1-1 draw.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now