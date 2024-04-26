Politics
Olorunfemi emerges LP governorship candidate in Ondo
Dr. Ayodele Festus Olorunfemi on Friday emerged as the Labour Party governorship candidate in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.
He was returned unopposed during the LP primary election held at the party’s secretariat in Akure, the state capital.
The Chairman of the LP Primary Election Committee from the National Secretariat in Abuja, Mr. Olusola Ayodele, declared Olorunfemi as the candidate at the end of the exercise.
Ayodele said out of three aspirants who showed interest, only Olorunfemi obtained the nomination form of N25 million while the two other aspirants did not pay to obtain the form.
READ ALSO: Akeredolu’s ex-deputy, Agboola Ajayi, wins PDP governorship ticket in Ondo
He said: “We have no other option than to pronounce the only aspirant, Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi, who fulfilled the conditions in line with the guidelines, as elected and returned unopposed.
“The disqualified aspirants, Otunba Yemi Farimoyo and Prince Ojajuni Eniola, however, still have the option to send their grievances, if any, to the appeal committee.
“So, I hereby congratulate you all for a successful primary and wish you all journey mercies to your destination.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...