Olorunfemi emerges LP governorship candidate in Ondo

Dr. Ayodele Festus Olorunfemi on Friday emerged as the Labour Party governorship candidate in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

He was returned unopposed during the LP primary election held at the party’s secretariat in Akure, the state capital.

The Chairman of the LP Primary Election Committee from the National Secretariat in Abuja, Mr. Olusola Ayodele, declared Olorunfemi as the candidate at the end of the exercise.

Ayodele said out of three aspirants who showed interest, only Olorunfemi obtained the nomination form of N25 million while the two other aspirants did not pay to obtain the form.

He said: “We have no other option than to pronounce the only aspirant, Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi, who fulfilled the conditions in line with the guidelines, as elected and returned unopposed.

“The disqualified aspirants, Otunba Yemi Farimoyo and Prince Ojajuni Eniola, however, still have the option to send their grievances, if any, to the appeal committee.

“So, I hereby congratulate you all for a successful primary and wish you all journey mercies to your destination.”

