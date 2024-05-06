Olise stars as Palace thrash Man Utd 4-0

Michael Olise scored a brace to help Crystal Palace thrash Manchester United 4-0 in a Premier League clash on Monday night.

Olise ran 20 yards under no challenge to eventually slot beyond Andre Onana to put the hosts in the lead after 13 minutes.

Jean-Philippe Mateta finished off a second goal in the 40th minute before Tyrick Mitchell tapped in from close range in the 58th minute to put the game beyond the Red Devils.

Youngster Olise then capitalised on a Casemiro mistake to power a strike beyond a wanting Onana to wrap the rout.

United clearly didn’t show up for the game, as Eberechi Eze and Olise were given the freedom of the pitch to control the play and caused United trouble on numerous occasions.

United, who were at a time battling for a top four spot in the league, are now at risk of missing out on Europe all together for next season.

They sit on eighth spot behind Chelsea in seventh.

