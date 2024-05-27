Nestle, Airtel Africa, Berger, GTCO top list of stocks to watch this week

Investors in the Nigerian equities market had another week to forget shedding over N200bn in market capitalisations.

This is as the market declined in three trading sessions and gained on two occasions amid sell offs from stocks like UBA, FBNH and ZENITH BANK as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) closed at 97,612.51 points from 98,125.73 points the previous week.

However, stocks like Nestle, Airtel Africa, Berger, GTCO posted strong performances making them stocks to watch in the new week.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks to watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

AIRTELAFRI • 2,150.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Airtel Africa Plc (AIRTELAFRI) is NGN 2,150.00. AIRTELAFRI closed its last trading day (Friday, May 24, 2024) at 2,150.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Airtel Africa began the year with a share price of 1,887.00 NGN and has since gained 13.9% on that price valuation, ranking it 33rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Airtel Africa is the 101st most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 20 – May 24, 2024). AIRTELAFRI has traded a total volume of 4.5 million shares—in 1,392 deals—valued at NGN 9.71 billion over the period, with an average of 71,469 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.98 million was achieved on May 17th, and a low of 63 on April 17th, for the same period.

BERGER • 14.90 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Berger Paints (BERGER) is NGN 14.90. BERGER closed its last trading day (Friday, May 24, 2024) at 14.90 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Berger Paints began the year with a share price of 13.00 NGN and has since gained 14.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 32nd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Berger Paints is the 91st most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 20 – May 24, 2024). BERGER has traded a total volume of 8.97 million shares—in 1,329 deals—valued at NGN 130 million over the period, with an average of 142,419 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.41 million was achieved on April 29th, and a low of 220 on February 28th, for the same period.

NESTLE • 900.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Nestle Nigeria (NESTLE) is NGN 900.00. NESTLE closed its last trading day (Friday, May 24, 2024) at 900.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Nestle began the year with a share price of 1,100.00 NGN but has since lost 18.2% off that price valuation, ranking it 123rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders’ fears may be allayed by the 10% increase of NESTLE share price since April 25th, which is 20th best on NGX.

Nestle Nigeria is the 83rd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 20 – May 24, 2024). NESTLE has traded a total volume of 17.2 million shares—in 5,172 deals—valued at NGN 15.1 billion over the period, with an average of 272,598 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.03 million was achieved on March 21st, and a low of 2,805 on May 23rd, for the same period.

GTCO • 37.30 ▴ 0.30 (0.81%)

The current share price of Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) is NGN 37.30. GTCO closed its last trading day (Friday, May 24, 2024) at 37.30 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 0.8% gain over its previous closing price of 37.00 NGN. Guaranty Trust Holding began the year with a share price of 40.50 NGN but has since lost 7.9% off that price valuation, ranking it 108th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Guaranty Trust Holding is the fourth most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 20 – May 24, 2024). GTCO has traded a total volume of 2.12 billion shares—in 28,659 deals—valued at NGN 88.1 billion over the period, with an average of 33.6 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 245 million was achieved on April 30th, and a low of 3.11 million on March 4th, for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

