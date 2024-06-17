GTBank drags 60 bank chiefs to court over Anchor Borrowers N17bn debt

Guaranty Trust Bank now (GTCO) has dragged 60 top executives of 13 commercial banks to court over a N17 billion Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) debt.

The affected persons include chairmen, chief executive officers, directors, and company secretaries of the 13 banks.

They are facing contempt proceedings for allegedly failing to implement a No-Debit-Order reportedly placed on the accounts of Afex Commodity Exchange with the banks.

GTBank and Afex Commodity Exchange are currently locked in a legal battle over the debt.

Parties cited for contempt include Access Bank, Citibank, Jaiz Bank, Union Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, First City Monument Bank, NDIC (liquidator for Heritage Bank), Polaris Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Taj Bank, United Bank for Africa and Zenith Bank alongside its principal officers.

READ ALSO:GTBank, Unity Bank, others risk fines as NDPC probes banks over data breach

In a suit no FHC/L/CS/911/2024 filed at the Federal High Court, Lagos, Justice CJ Aneke signed an order for affected persons to be committed to jail for failing to obey its May 27 ruling.

The matter was adjourned to next Thursday.

In the May 27 ruling, 20 banks were directed to transfer monies standing to the credit of the respondent into the AFEX’s account with GTB until the N17.81 billion is repaid.

The loans comprise N15.7 billion; the amount outstanding and unpaid as of April 17, 2024, and the cost of recovery and incidental expenses in the sum of N2.04 billion.

The court also granted an injunction allowing GTB to take over AFEX 16 warehouses located across seven states and sell the commodities said to have been procured with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers’ loan facility.

The court had earlier in the month served contempt proceedings against AFEX and some of its principal officers including Ayodele Balogun, Jendayi Fraser, Justin Topilow, Mobolaji Adeoye, and Koonal Ghandi.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now