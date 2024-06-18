Nigeria extends 2024 licensing bid registration by 10 days

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has extended the deadline for the registration and submission of pre-qualification documents for the 2024 oil block licensing round.

The NUPRC Chief Executive, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, announced the extension in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the registration and submission of pre-qualification documents initially scheduled to close on June 25 had been extended by 10 days, and would now close on July 5.

Komolafe added that the data access, data purchase, evaluation, bid preparation, and submission initially scheduled to open on July 4 and close on November 29 would now start on July 8 and close on November 29.

He said all other dates in the published 2024 Licencing Round Schedule remained the same unless otherwise communicated.

He said: “In pursuit of the Commission’s commitment to derive value from the country’s abundant oil and gas reserves and increase production, the Commission has been working assiduously with multi-client companies to undertake more exploratory activities.

“This is to acquire more data to foster and encourage further investment in the Nigerian upstream sector.

Komolafe said the commission had included 17 deep offshore blocks in the 2024 Licensing Round due to additional data acquired in respect to deep offshore blocks.

.“In accordance with the published guidelines, we had earlier indicated that some of the assets on offer should be applied for as clusters, namely: PPL 300-CS & PPL 301-CS, PPL 2000 and PPL 2001.

“Bidders are hereby advised to bid for those blocks as clusters or as single units; it is optional,” the NUPRC chief stated.

