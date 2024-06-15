Suspended ex-Lagos PDP chairman, Aeroland, joins APC

A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Segun Adewale aka Aeroland, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He disclosed this at a news conference on Saturday in Lagos.

The PDP executives in the Alimosho local government area of the state suspended Adewale indefinitely for allegedly causing disaffection in the party last week.

The ex-PDP chairman before his suspension attributed the party’s failure to win elections in the state since 1999 to corruption and disunity among members.

In his remark at the media briefing, Adewale said he was not moving to APC to contest election in 2027 but to contribute to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said: “I am not contesting election in 2027, but going to the ruling party to support the president. My next move is to go to Abuja and prostrate to Tinubu.”

READ ALSO: Lagos PDP suspends ex-chairman, Aeroland

The former PDP chieftain stressed that his suspension was orchestrated by those fighting him for exposing mismanagement of campaign funds during the 2023 elections.

He added: “Instead of my party LGA to take up Bode George and his gang, they alleged that I was the one that stole the money meant for electioneering. The money they didn’t give to me in the first place.

“They said because of that, I should be suspended and I told them to come to my ward to suspend me so I can join the APC.

“What am I even doing at the party? I spent millions of money during elections, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t worth it.

“I am not even in PDP anymore because I have seen it all and I would not have stayed in PDP till now but for Atiku Abubakar that begged me to contest in 2023.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now