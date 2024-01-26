Gunmen abduct Lagos PDP chairman

Gunmen on Thursday abducted the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr. Philip Aivoji.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

He urged security agencies and the state government to intervene promptly and secure the release of the party’s chairman.

The spokesman said: “Aivoji was abducted on Thursday, January 25 at about 6:00 p.m. on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway while returning from a stakeholders meeting in Oyo State convened by Governor Seyi Makinde and Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

“It is disheartening that kidnapping has become a prevalent issue in our country, and the government’s inability to address this menace is deeply concerning.

“The abduction of Aivoji underscores the pressing need for decisive actions from the government and stakeholders to eradicate this menace.

“Aivoji’s abduction was a violent incident, and his current whereabouts or any communication from the abductors remain unknown.

“We implore the governments of Oyo State, Ogun, and Lagos State alongside security agencies, to expedite efforts and secure his safe return to his family and well-wishers.”

“We call on the public to support initiatives aimed at ending this threat to innocent lives.”

Similarly, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, who expressed shock over the abduction of the party chairman, demanded urgent action against insecurity.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Gbenga Ogunleye, the PDP candidate recalled that Aivoji and some other members of the party were kidnapped while on their way from a party function in Ibadan on Thursday.

He described the incident as unfortunate and a disturbing dimension to the growing insecurity in the country, especially in the South-West part of the country.

