10 escape death as jet crash-lands in Ibadan

At least 10 persons escaped death on Friday after a private jet crash-landed at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The jet with registration number: N580KR took off from Abuja and skidded off the airport runway into the nearby bush at about 11:00 a.m.

A Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) official confirmed the incident to journalists.

READ ALSO: Pilots feared dead as another NAF jet crashes in Kaduna

He said firefighters and rescue officials from FAAN were immediately deployed to the incident scene, adding that everything had been controlled.

“No casualty was recorded from the incident,” the official said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now