Naira down by 0.31%, trades N1, 421/$ at official market

The Naira traded for N1,421.06 to the dollar at the official market on Wednesday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, which oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), showed that the Naira lost N4.49 at the close of trading today.

This represents a 0.31 percent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Tuesday when it exchanged at N1, 416.57 to a dollar.

However, the daily turnover increased to N164.74 million on Wednesday, up from $160.77 million recorded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,440 and N1,335 to a dollar.

