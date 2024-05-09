US revokes Qualcomm, Intel’s export permits to China’s Huawei, as tech power tussle continues

The United States of America has revoked Qualcomm and Intel’s exports permits to China’s Huawei as the tech power tussle between the two countries continues to fester.

The move comes after the MateBook X Pro, Huawei’s first AI-enabled laptop, was released last month and comes with Intel’s recently revealed Core Ultra 9 processor.

The U.S. Commerce Department confirmed that it had withdrawn some licenses, but it did not name the companies. According to sources, some of the companies received notification on Tuesday that their licenses were terminated effective immediately.

“We have revoked certain licenses for exports to Huawei,” the Commerce Department said in a statement on Tuesday but did not give details of which permits had been withdrawn.

“As part of this process, as we have done in the past, we sometimes revoke export licenses,” the spokesperson said, declining to comment on specific licenses. “But we can confirm that we have revoked certain licenses for exports to Huawei.”

The action taken by the Commerce Department, which was first reported by Reuters, is the result of coordinated pressure from Republican China hawks in Congress, who have been pressuring the Biden administration to act more forcefully to block Huawei.

“This action will bolster U.S. national security, protect American ingenuity, and diminish Communist China’s ability to advance its technology,” Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said in a statement.

