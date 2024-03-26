China sentences ex-football president to life imprisonment over bribery

A former president of China’s football association, Chen Xuyuan, has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting more than $10 million in bribes.

This was reported by China’s state media via ESPN on Tuesday, and was tagged as one of the biggest anti-corruption probes in the history of football.

The sentence handed down to Chen came in the wake of probes into more than a dozen high-level football officials since late 2022.

Chen had brought “tremendous damage” to Chinese football, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing a court ruling.

Football in China has long grappled with corruption, which fans have blamed for the enduring underperformance of the national team.

Read Also: BRIBERY SCANDAL: Yusuf Salisu handed 1yr ban, $5,000 fine

In 2012, two former chiefs of the same football association were each sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in jail for taking bribes.

67-year-old Chen had worked on the docks in Shanghai when he was a youth. He eventually became the head of Shanghai International Port Co in the 2010s, before chairing the Chinese Football Association (CFA) in 2019.

A court in central Hubei province found Chen had taken advantage of his various posts from 2010 to 2023, including those linked to the CFA, to aid others in matters regarding project contracting, investment operations and sports events arrangements, Xinhua reported.

In return, Chen accepted money and valuables worth over 81 million yuan ($11.22m).

In a state TV documentary series on corruption aired in January, Chen confessed to accepting bribes.

He described one incident the night before he became CFA chairman when he received backpacks containing cash from two local football officials.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now