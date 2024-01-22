Eight dead, 40 trapped in China’s landslide

At least eight have been confirmed dead in a landslide in the South-West Chinese Province of Yunnan.

40 people were also buried in the landslide that occurred at 5.51 a.m. on Monday (2151 GMT Sunday).

Authorities believed that people from 18 households were buried in the village of Liangshui, where a few thousand people live.

Reports said more than 200 people were evacuated from the area.

The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, ordered an all-out rescue operation in response to the landslide.

He also called for early warning systems to be strengthened to prevent further disasters.

State television showed images of rescue workers searching for people among the rubble.

