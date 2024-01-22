International
Eight dead, 40 trapped in China’s landslide
At least eight have been confirmed dead in a landslide in the South-West Chinese Province of Yunnan.
40 people were also buried in the landslide that occurred at 5.51 a.m. on Monday (2151 GMT Sunday).
Authorities believed that people from 18 households were buried in the village of Liangshui, where a few thousand people live.
Reports said more than 200 people were evacuated from the area.
READ ALSO: Five miners dead, 45 missing in collapsed China mine
The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, ordered an all-out rescue operation in response to the landslide.
He also called for early warning systems to be strengthened to prevent further disasters.
State television showed images of rescue workers searching for people among the rubble.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...