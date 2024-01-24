International
Trump’s New York defamation trial begins Thursday
Former United States of America President, Donald Trump, will Thursday resume his sexual assault defamation trial in New York.
This would be just two days after the Republican presidential primaries in New Hampshire, where he’s a frontrunner.
Trump, 77, is expected to testify in the court.
Recall that Writer Jean Carroll, 80, is seeking more than $10 million alleging that the former US President defamed her when he mocked her sexual assault accusations by saying she “is not my type.”
The jury, however, will decide only how much Trump should be forced to pay her.
The trial, however, is separate from a case last year where another New York jury found Trump liable for sexually assaulting Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996 and subsequently defaming her in 2022, when he called her a “complete con job.”
While running between campaign events and the Manhattan courthouse in recent days, Trump did plan to testify in court on Monday, but the hearing was postponed after a juror fell ill.
According to the prosecutor’s office, the hearing will now take place on Thursday at 9:30 am. (1430 GMT).
The New York trial is also separate from the four criminal cases and the civil fraud case Trump is involved in.
